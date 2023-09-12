Assam initiates steps for delimitation of panchayat seats 

September 12, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI The Assam government has initiated steps for the delimitation of panchayat seats weeks after the Election Commission of India (ECI) reshaped the Parliament and Assembly constituencies.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on September 11 introduced the Assam Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that seeks to delimit the Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad constituencies apart from bringing in other changes.

“A District Delimitation Commission will be formed with the District Commissioner as the chairperson, the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad as the member secretary, and the election officer as a member,” Mr. Dass said.

According to the Bill, there would be no direct election for the post of Gaon Panchayat president and vice-president. Eligible persons for these posts would be chosen from among the elected members of the Ward Sabhas, each comprising a Gaon Panchayat.

“No party symbols will be used by candidates contesting in the Gaon Panchayat elections and 50% of the seats in the Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats and Zilla Parishads will be reserved for women,” Mr. Dass said.

The Bill also proposes to make people who “violated the minimum legal age of marriage” ineligible from becoming panchayat representatives besides introducing a clause prescribing action against defections by Zilla Parishad members.

The minimum educational qualification for members of Ward Sabhas would be class 10 passed for general category candidates and that for Anchalik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad members would be class 12 passed, Mr. Dass said.

