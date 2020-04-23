Assam gives 3-day window for inter-State travel

The Assam government has announced a three-day window for certain categories of people to travel from one district to another.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said people stranded in various parts of the State would be allowed to travel back to their native places from April 25-27. Patients requiring treatment or check-ups away from their home districts would also be allowed to travel during this period.

Such movement would be allowed only if permission was taken from the district authority concerned and the traveller possessed an e-pass. The e-pass could be used only once, he said.

“People with their own vehicles will be allowed to travel if their permission is either office-bound or home-bound. Those who get permission to take a patient elsewhere will face action if there is no patient on board,” Mr. Sarma said.

Any patient without a personal vehicle could contact the 104 helpline for ambulance service, he added.

The Minister said employers would have to take permission to transport migrant workers to their places of work with a maximum of 25 workers per vehicle.

“Other migrant workers and students can also use the 104 helpline for registering their need to travel. The Assam State Transport Corporation will contact them and fix a suitable place for picking them up and ferrying them to their destinations,” Mr. Sarma said.

Those who travel by buses would have to undergo medical tests immediately after reaching home and would be in mandatory 14-day quarantine, he said.

School fee waiver

Mr. Sarma directed all government and private schools to waive 50% of school fees for March and April.

“We arrived at this decision for students up to Class 12 after discussing with several experts,” he said.

“Schools that have already collected the fees should adjust the amount in May,” the Minister said, adding that increasing school fees without government permission would be treated as a violation under the Disaster Management Act entailing closure.

Directing the schools not to deduct salaries of any employee, he said the school managements might remain open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays in order to adjust the days lost if lockdown continued till May 30.