National

Assam forms panel to study killer elephant

more-in

The Assam government has formed an eight-member panel to study an elephant that reportedly killed five persons in Goalpara district in the past 36 hours.

The team will be led by Akashdeep Baruah, Chief Conservator of Forests in charge of the Lower Assam Zone. It includes elephant expert and veterinarian Kushal Sarma.

The elephant crushed five persons at Matia and an adjoining area. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the Forest Department to pay ₹4 lakh each in compensation to the families of the killed and tranquillize the elephant and transport it to the forests.

Human-elephant conflicts have claimed the lives of 25 elephants and 30 humans in the State this year.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
railway
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2019 1:04:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/assam-forms-panel-to-study-killer-elephant/article29834739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY