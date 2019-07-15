Assam floods: Modi speaks to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, takes stock of flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the State, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation, the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the current situation and informed him that 31 of the State’s 33 districts were hit by the current spell of floods.

Mr. Modi assured Mr. Sonowal of all assistance from the Central government in dealing with the situation, an official said.

On July 13, the Chief Minister briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation. Mr. Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies to provide all necessary help to the flood-affected people.

The flood situation in Assam worsened on July 14 with the death toll rising to 11 and nearly 26.5 lakh people affected.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district, with 7.35 lakh people facing the flood fury, followed by Morigaon, where 3.50 lakh people are hit. In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

About 70% of the Kaziranga National Park, the habitat of the Great Indian Rhino and a world heritage site, has been affected too.