Assam floods: NDRF rescues over 120 people

June 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - New Delhi

More than 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has deployed 10 teams to undertake flood relief operations in the State, an official said on Sunday.

Over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts of the State, even though water levels started to recede on Sunday.

"A total of 10 teams have been deployed in Assam that are conducting rescue and evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, 123 persons and several cattle have been shifted to safer places," an NDRF spokesperson said in an update issued at 6.30 p.m.

Each NDRF team has about 35-40 rescuers.

The spokesperson said these teams were also assisting the local authorities in distribution of relief material.

The situation was currently under control and the teams were carrying out reconnaissance of the low-lying areas, he said.

So far, three persons had lost their lives in this year's first wave of flood in different parts of the State, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people were impacted by the deluge in nine districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri.

