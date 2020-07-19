Assam floods: Five more die, toll mounts to 84

GUWAHATI

19 July 2020

The number of people who moved into 301 relief camps jumped from 47,465 to 50,559

Five more people lost their lives despite improvement in the flood situation in Assam on Sunday, taking the death tally to 84.

Heavy rainfall-induced landslips have killed 26 people since May 22, when the off-and-on flooding began.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a person each drowned in five districts during the last 24 hours even as the number of flood-affected districts decreased to 26 from a high of 30 a few days ago.

“There are about 25.29 lakh affected people with 2.35 lakh of them having returned home since Saturday. But the number of people who moved into 301 relief camps jumped overnight from 47,465 to 50,559,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

She attributed this to sudden flooding in specific areas of some flood-affected districts due to the discharge of high volumes of water from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Many farmers, however, heaved a sigh of relief as the total affected crop area came down from 1.16 lakh hectares to 1.12 lakh hectares.

Western Assam’s Goalpara district was the worst hit with 4.53 lakh people affected followed by Barpeta (3.44 lakh), Morigaon (3.42 lakh), Dhubri (3.15 lakh) and South Salmara (2.25 lakh).