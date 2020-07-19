Assam floods: Five more die, toll mounts to 84

Five more people lost their lives despite improvement in the flood situation in Assam on Sunday, taking the death tally to 84.
Also read: Five more die in Assam floods, toll 71
Heavy rainfall-induced landslips have killed 26 people since May 22, when the off-and-on flooding began.
Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a person each drowned in five districts during the last 24 hours even as the number of flood-affected districts decreased to 26 from a high of 30 a few days ago.
“There are about 25.29 lakh affected people with 2.35 lakh of them having returned home since Saturday. But the number of people who moved into 301 relief camps jumped overnight from 47,465 to 50,559,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.
Also read: 9 more dead in Assam floods
She attributed this to sudden flooding in specific areas of some flood-affected districts due to the discharge of high volumes of water from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.
Many farmers, however, heaved a sigh of relief as the total affected crop area came down from 1.16 lakh hectares to 1.12 lakh hectares.
Western Assam’s Goalpara district was the worst hit with 4.53 lakh people affected followed by Barpeta (3.44 lakh), Morigaon (3.42 lakh), Dhubri (3.15 lakh) and South Salmara (2.25 lakh).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath