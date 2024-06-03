Assam floods: Death count rises to 18; over 5 lakh people affected, fresh areas inundated

Assam's flood situation continued to remain grim with three more fatalities reported and new areas inundated, although the number of affected people decreased marginally, an official bulletin said on June 2.

Rivers remained in spate, while affected people took shelter in relief camps in different areas, it said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 5,35,246 people in 13 districts continued to remain affected by the flood.

The number of affected people was 6,01,642 in 10 districts on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported in Cachar and one in Nagaon, taking the toll in flood and storm since May 28 to 18.

Three major rivers – Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara – continued to flow above the danger level, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The worst-hit district was Nagaon where 3,03,567 people remained affected, followed by Cachar (1,09,798) and Hojai (86,382).

More than 39,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 193 relief camps in different districts. Another 82 relief distribution centres were also operational.

Rescue and relief operations were being carried out by multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF and local administration, while medical teams have also been deployed in the affected areas.

Damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges and other property, has been reported from different districts.