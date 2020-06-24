Assam floods claim another life; toll 35 since mid-May

One person drowned in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district on Wednesday taking the toll in two waves of floods and associated landslips to 35 since mid-May.
This was the second flood-related death in the district within 24 hours as more areas were inundated across the eastern Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts.
“A person drowned in the Dikhow river near Sivasagar town as floods displaced 37,675 people across five districts with 1,081 of them moving into eight relief camps,” the State Disaster Management Authority said.
Dhemaji continues to be the worst affected followed by Sivasagar and Dibrugarh.
Officials said the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark in Jorhat and Dhubri districts, the Dikhow and the Disang in Sivasagar district, the Dhansiri in Golaghat district and the Jia-Bharali in Sonitpur district.
Of the dead, 14 drowned while 21 were buried under landslips — all in the southern Barak Valley.
