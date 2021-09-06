National

Assam flood death toll reaches 8

On receding mode, the floods in Assam claimed one more human life and two rhinos on Monday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), eight persons have drowned or were washed away by the floods so far, while the number of affected people has come down to 43,416 across 12 districts.

A statement issued by the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities said two rhinos were found dead in the wildlife reserve, 30% of which is flooded now. While one rhino drowned, the other died of natural causes, officials said.

Besides the rhinos, the flood killed 22 other Kaziranga animals. Half of these – nine hog deer, a python and a capped langur – were hit by vehicles while trying to move from the hills beyond a highway to the south of the national park.


