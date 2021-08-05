National

Assam exempts Gurkhas from cases in FTs

The Himanta Biswas Sarma government decided that there will be no new cases registered against the Gurkha community in the State at the Foreigners’ Tribunals. All cases registered so far would also be withdrawn, the State Cabinet decided on Wednesday.

Cases at the Foreigners’ Tribunals are pending against scores of Gurkha people, many of whom have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens.

Among other decisions taken by the Cabinet, land deed provided to the indigenous landless people will be myadi pattas from the day of allotment.


