Assam elections | Vote for government that upholds democracy, says Manmohan Singh

He says Congress will not implement CAA if voted to power in State

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in a video message to voters in Assam, has warned that their society is being divided on the basis of religion and language and urged them to vote for a government that “believes in the Constitution and democratic principles”.

He said the Congress, if voted to power, will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and will try its utmost to get it repealed.

The Congress is committed to protecting the unique language, culture and history of Assam, Dr. Singh asserted.

“You must vote for a government that upholds the principles of democracy and the Constitution. You must vote for a government that cares for every citizens, every community. You must vote for a government that will ensure inclusive growth,” the former Prime Minister said.

Dr. Singh, who represented the State in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years (1991-2019), said Assam enabled him to serve the country as a Finance Minister for five years and then as the Prime Minister for 10 years.

Recalling that the people of the State endured “a long period of terrible period of insurgency and unrest”, he said a “new beginning” towards peace and development was made under the leadership of the late Tarun Gogoi between 2001 and 2016.

‘Serious setback’

“However, it is now facing a serious setback. Society is being divided on the basis of religion, culture and language. The basic right of the common man is being denied. There is an atmosphere of tension and fear,” Dr. Singh noted.

“Today, I am speaking as one of you. Once again, the time has come for you the cast the ballot in the Vidhan Sabha elections. You must vote wisely,” he added.

The former Prime Minister said the economy, which was already facing a challenge because of demonetisation and a badly implemented goods and services tax (GST), had become more vulnerable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the high prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas had made the common man’s life difficult, lakhs of people lost their livelihoods and youth were looking for decent jobs, Dr. Singh said.

Congress guarantees

Stating that the Congress’s five guarantees were practical, Dr. Singh said “five lakhs jobs will be given in the public sector and 25 lakhs jobs will be created in the private sector”.

Enhanced daily wages for the tea workers, free electricity up to 200 units and monthly income of ₹2,000 for homemakers were the other guarantees of the Congress in Assam.