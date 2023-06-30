Assam cop dismissed for sexually harassing minor girl in police station

June 30, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The police in Assam are trying to track down an inspector dismissed from service for allegedly clicking obscene photographs of a minor girl inside a police station in Nalbari district.

The police also announced a “suitable award” for anyone providing information about the absconding Biman Roy, who served as the officer in charge of Ghograpar police station.

The State’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh said he was deeply disheartened and anguished by what “one of us” has done.

“One inspector has let us all down. The entire police family stands distraught. I assure the people of Assam that power vested in me as the DGP shall be used to the maximum to ensure that the glory of Assam Police remains intact,” Mr. Singh said.

He said he decided to dismiss the inspector from service in accordance with extant law and rules as he was convinced of the case being rarest of rare.

“This decision shall also send a strong message to all serving police personnel about adherence to the law of the land and the thought process of the Chief Minister of Assam about the shape Assam Police should take to serve the people,” Mr. Singh said.

He also said the action taken may also be seen as a warning and advice to all Assam Police personnel to maintain the sanctity of police stations and ensure that police stations remain the safest place for children and women.

The DGP, who visited the Ghograpar police station on Friday, told journalists that the chargesheet would be filed within 20-25 days.

The police had caught the girl and her boyfriend on June 21 in a case of child marriage. The girl had allegedly eloped with the boy and the police had taken the duo to the Ghograpar police station.

The minor alleged in her FIR that the accused officer had taken objectionable photos of her inside the police station. ‘