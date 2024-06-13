ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Congress plans yatra to assess Lok Sabha poll performance

Updated - June 13, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 07:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

It failed to improve upon its 2019 tally of three LS seats

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI The Assam unit of the Congress is likely to undertake a programme similar to senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to “fix the errors” that prevented the party from improving upon its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party won three Lok Sabha seats — Dhubri, Jorhat, and Nagaon — of the total 14 in the State, in the seven-phase election held from April 19 to June 1. It won three seats in 2019 too.

“We are planning a yatra from Jonai (northeastern Assam’s Dhemaji district) to Sonai (southern Assam’s Cachar district) to assess our electoral performance, particularly in the Assembly segments where we trailed,” State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress and its ally, the Assam Jatiya Parishad, led in 34 Assembly segments and trailed in 92 others. Assam has 126 Assembly seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Borah said examining the factors behind the poor performance in a majority of the Assembly segments would help the party find out what went wrong and how it can improve ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

The commencement of the yatra would be announced soon, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byelections

He also said that the party was preparing for the byelections to five Assembly constituencies within six months. These seats fell vacant after their representatives won the Lok Sabha poll.

These seats were held by Ranjit Dutta (Bihali) and Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai) of the BJP, Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) of the Congress, Phani Bhushan Choudhury (Bongaigaon) of the Asom Gana Parishad, and Jayanta Basumatary (Sidli) of the United People’s Party Liberal.

They won the Tezpur, Silchar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seats respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US