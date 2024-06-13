Assam Congress plans yatra to assess Lok Sabha poll performance

GUWAHATI The Assam unit of the Congress is likely to undertake a programme similar to senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to “fix the errors” that prevented the party from improving upon its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The party won three Lok Sabha seats — Dhubri, Jorhat, and Nagaon — of the total 14 in the State, in the seven-phase election held from April 19 to June 1. It won three seats in 2019 too.

“We are planning a yatra from Jonai (northeastern Assam’s Dhemaji district) to Sonai (southern Assam’s Cachar district) to assess our electoral performance, particularly in the Assembly segments where we trailed,” State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

The Congress and its ally, the Assam Jatiya Parishad, led in 34 Assembly segments and trailed in 92 others. Assam has 126 Assembly seats.

Mr. Borah said examining the factors behind the poor performance in a majority of the Assembly segments would help the party find out what went wrong and how it can improve ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

The commencement of the yatra would be announced soon, he said.

Byelections

He also said that the party was preparing for the byelections to five Assembly constituencies within six months. These seats fell vacant after their representatives won the Lok Sabha poll.

These seats were held by Ranjit Dutta (Bihali) and Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai) of the BJP, Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) of the Congress, Phani Bhushan Choudhury (Bongaigaon) of the Asom Gana Parishad, and Jayanta Basumatary (Sidli) of the United People’s Party Liberal.

They won the Tezpur, Silchar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seats respectively.