Assam CM Himanta’s ‘Akbar’ remark | Congress, BJP engage in war of words

October 27, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a war of words over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Akbar' remark made during a public speech in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Kawardha.

The Congress on October 26 moved to the Election Commission (EC) against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging a poll code violation by the latter during a speech made in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Taking to 'X', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Yesterday, the Congress party brought to the attention of the Election Commission of India serious electoral malpractices by senior leaders of the party in power. The ECI has observed prima facie the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Assam CM for his obnoxious hate speech on the 18th of October in Chhattisgarh. He is actually a serial offender".

"We hope that the ECI will follow through and take this case to its logical conclusion. Politicians, especially those holding Constitutional positions, cannot and should not be allowed to get away with such blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct. It is the only way to stop the poisoning of our public discourse and protect the sanctity of our elections and democracy itself", he added.

Following this, the EC issued a show-cause notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his speech during the Chhattisgarh poll campaign. The Election Commission (EC) in the show-cause notice mentioned that certain parts of Himanta Biswa Sarma's speech on October 18 have been found to be "prima facia violative".

The EC has asked Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma to be present before 5 p.m. on October 30, 2023."You are hereby called upon to show cause by 17:00 hrs of 30th October 2023, (Monday) as to why appropriate action of violation on Model code of conduct should not be taken against you.", the notice read.

The notice further mentioned that in case of the absence of the BJP leader, the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision.

Meanwhile, in response to the allegation by the Congress party, Assam CM took to 'X' and wrote, "Congress has withheld the material information from the Hon'ble Election Commission that Mohammed Akbar is their candidate from Kawardha Constituency. Therefore legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics".

"Congress will have to face the legal consequence of not revealing this crucial fact in their representation. I have full faith in the collection wisdom of the Hon'ble Election Commission", he added.

In a speech in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on October 18, Sarma had taken a controversial dig at Akbar saying that “the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled if Akbar isn’t sent off.” “If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled,” he had said.

Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, is believed to hail from what is modern-day Chhattisgarh.