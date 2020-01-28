National

Assam bags award for best Republic Day tableau

The tableau of Assam on Republic Day.

The tableau of Assam on Republic Day.   | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Ministry of Jal Shakti, NDRF are the joint best among the departments

Assam’s tableau was adjudged the best among those of the 16 States and the Union Territories that took part in the Republic Day parade this year. The Ministry of Jal Shakti and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) won the joint best tableaux award from among six Ministries and Departments.

The awards were given away by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

“The tableau of Assam was based on the theme ‘Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture’. The tableaux of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were named the joint second best,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The tableau of Odisha displayed the Rukuna Ratha Yatra of the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, the statement said. “The tableau of Uttar Pradesh mirrored the cultural and religious tourism of the State, with the theme ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav’.”

The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti showcased the government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, while the NDRF tableau highlighted how the force responded to natural and man-made disasters.

“The Central Public Works Department tableau, with the theme ‘Kashmir se Kanyakumari’, bagged the special prize for showcasing different parts of the country,” the statement said.

