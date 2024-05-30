ADVERTISEMENT

NIA charges six in ULFA(I) attack on Army camp in Assam

Updated - May 30, 2024 02:33 am IST

Published - May 30, 2024 02:27 am IST - GUWAHATI

Among the six involved in the November 2023 incident at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district is the outfit’s chief Paresh Baruah

The Hindu Bureau

Paresh Baruah, the fugitive chief of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent). File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday charged Paresh Baruah, the fugitive chief of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), and five others for a “terror attack” on an Army camp in eastern Assam five months ago.

In a statement, the NIA said the Myanmar-based ULFA(I) planned the execution of the attack, in which two motorcycle-borne youths lobbed two grenades at an Army camp in Tinsukia district’s Kakopathar on November 22, 2023. No one was injured in the assault.

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati on Wednesday, the agency named Baruah and three other military leaders of the outfit including self-styled brigadier Arunodoy Dohutia. While these four were marked absconders, two others - Parag Borah and Bijoy Moran - were arrested in December 2023.

The chargesheet, filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act, and Explosive Substances Act, outlined a “terror network of recruitment, training camps, and execution of terrorist attacks” by the ULFA(I).

The NIA also said the ULFA(I) has been using social media platforms to recruit vulnerable youth in the outfit, followed by their training for terrorist activities.

