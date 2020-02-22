Assam Accord: Clause 6 panel to submit report on February 25

The 15-member high-powered committee on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord of 1985 will submit its report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25.

The Clause envisages constitutional, legislative and administrative measures to safeguard, protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

“The report will be submitted to the CM on February 25. The members of the panel will also be felicitated,” Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told newspersons on Saturday.

The committee, constituted in July 2019, is headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Biplab Kumar Sarma. It was supposed to submit the report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on February 15.

The committee had attracted criticism for not including members of some tribal groups and Bengalis — Hindus and Muslims — of southern Assams Barak Valley.