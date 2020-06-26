Aspirants should understand role of civil services: Pranab Mukherjee

NEW DELHI

‘Civil service was envisaged as implementational agents of mammoth socio-economic, political transformation’

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said it was important for civil service aspirants to understand the role of the administrative services in a multifaceted country like India.

“As aspirants for the coveted civil services of the nation, it is important for you to understand the ethos of a civil servant and what is the role of civil service administration in a multifaceted nation as India,” Mr. Mukherjee said at an e-conclave organised by Unacademy in association with The Hindu.

“It will be important for us to understand that on August 15, 1947 and more so after January 26, 1950 the nature, character, and role of civil services in India changed for all times to come. From being instruments of the perpetuation of status quo, the civil service was envisaged as implementational agents of [a] mammoth socio-economic and political transformation,” the former President stated.

Eminent Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Armstrong Pame and Tina Dabi as well as Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao spoke on the first day of the three-day conference.