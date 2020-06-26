Aspirants should understand role of civil services: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said it was important for civil service aspirants to understand the role of the administrative services in a multifaceted country like India.
“As aspirants for the coveted civil services of the nation, it is important for you to understand the ethos of a civil servant and what is the role of civil service administration in a multifaceted nation as India,” Mr. Mukherjee said at an e-conclave organised by Unacademy in association with The Hindu.
Also Read | Forging the steel frame
“It will be important for us to understand that on August 15, 1947 and more so after January 26, 1950 the nature, character, and role of civil services in India changed for all times to come. From being instruments of the perpetuation of status quo, the civil service was envisaged as implementational agents of [a] mammoth socio-economic and political transformation,” the former President stated.
Eminent Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Armstrong Pame and Tina Dabi as well as Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao spoke on the first day of the three-day conference.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath