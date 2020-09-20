Asked States to ensure swift processing of frontline health workers’ insurance claims: Choubey

The Centre has, through a number of letters, asked States and Union Territories to ensure swift processing of insurance claims under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package’ to frontline health workers fighting COVID-19, Rajya Sabha was informed on Sunday.
The ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19’ was announced on March 30.
This central scheme provides an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19.
Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply that regular video conferences have been held with States along with the representatives of the New India Assurance Co. Ltd to coordinate and expedite the submission of claims so that the benefit reaches the bereaved family in time.
All these efforts have resulted in streamlining the processing of claims, he said.
Giving details of pending insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, Mr. Choubey said the position of pending claims is dynamic.
As per the information received from the insurance company the number of claims pending as on September 17 is 220. Out of these, in 212 cases, complete claim documents are to be submitted by the states and eight claims approved by the insurance company are pending for the nominee details, he said.
