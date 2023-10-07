ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games | PM Modi hails ‘momentous achievement’ of India winning 100 medals, to host contingent on October 10

October 07, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - New Delhi

The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals at the Asian Games, PM Modi said

PTI

The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the women’s kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter.  | Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

India reaching the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games is a momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on October 7, announcing that he will host the country's contingent on October 10.

"Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.

The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals, he said.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the women's kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US