Asian Games | Indian 10m air rifle team clinches gold with world record score

September 25, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Hangzhou

The team of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to better the world record of 1893.3 set by the Chinese

PTI

Rudrankksh shot 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to aggregate the world record score. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian men's 10m air rifle team shot down gold with a world record score on the second day of shooting competition at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The team of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to better the world record of 1893.3 set by the Chinese less than a month back at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Rudrankksh shot 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to aggregate the world record score.

South Korea clinched the silver with an aggregate of 1890.1, while China won the bronze with a score of 1888.2.

