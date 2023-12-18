ASI submits Gyanvapi mosque survey report before Varanasi court in a sealed cover

December 18, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its report on the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi district court on December 18. The document, over a 1,000 pages, was submitted in the court in a sealed cover.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, “The report in sealed cover was placed before the court by the ASI’s standing counsel Amit Srivastava.” Four senior officials of the ASI were also present in the court.

The counsel of Gyanvapi mosque asked the court to not to make the report public, whereas the Hindu side urged the court to make the report public.

The court will take a call on the report on December 21.

The ASI carried out the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey was carried out on the order of a Varanasi court.

(With inputs from PTI)

