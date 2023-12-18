GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASI submits Gyanvapi mosque survey report before Varanasi court in a sealed cover

The court has fixed December 21 to open the sealed report and submit its copies to the advocates of either side, said Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners

December 18, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex and Shahi Eidgah Mosque, in Mathura.

A view of the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex and Shahi Eidgah Mosque, in Mathura. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its report on the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi district court on December 18. The document, over a 1,000 pages, was submitted in the court in a sealed cover.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, “The report in sealed cover was placed before the court by the ASI’s standing counsel Amit Srivastava.” Four senior officials of the ASI were also present in the court.

Also Read | Incremental injustice: On the Gyanvapi mosque survey

The counsel of Gyanvapi mosque asked the court to not to make the report public, whereas the Hindu side urged the court to make the report public.

The court will take a call on the report on December 21.

The ASI carried out the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Also Read | Explained | The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute and the current case 

The survey was carried out on the order of a Varanasi court.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

religion and belief / court administration / Varanasi / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.