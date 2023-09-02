ADVERTISEMENT

ASI seeks more time to complete Gyanvapi survey

September 02, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The aim of the survey is to determine if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

The Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday sought eight more weeks to submit its report on the scientific survey being conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The Varanasi District Court had asked the ASI to submit the report in four weeks, which ended on September 2.

In an application, counsel for the ASI said the survey would take more time as a lot of trash and debris were dumped in the cellars as well as around the structure, covering the original features of the structure.

Explained | The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute and the current case 

“Cleaning of it [is] in progress and as this court has directed to conduct survey beneath the ground of all the cellars, it is necessary that soil/debris dumped or accumulated there is removed without causing any damage to the standing structure...the debris is being removed very carefully and systematically, which is a slow process and going to take some more time before the ground of all the cellars is cleared for survey as directed by the Hon’ble court,” the ASI said in the application.

The court on July 21 directed the ASI to conduct the survey, which began on August 4. The aim of the survey is to determine if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The wazukhana (pool), where Hindu litigants claim a shivling was found, would not be part of the survey following a Supreme Court order.

