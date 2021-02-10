National

ASI preparing heritage atlas, says Culture Minister

The Archaeological Survey of India is in the process of compiling a “heritage atlas” comprising all protected monuments, according to a written reply given by Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Mr. Patel gave the reply in response to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Narain Dass Gupta, who asked whether the government had set up a committee to “re-identify heritage” in the country.

The Minister replied, “The Archaeological Survey of India is working on a Heritage Atlas to catalogue protected monuments in various States of the country.”

An ASI official told The Hindu that the project could take a few months to complete.

