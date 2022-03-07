ASI monuments to be free for all visitors on Women’s Day

Visitors at the Humayun’s Tomb monument in the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

All ticketed Centrally protected monuments will be free for all visitors on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Archaeological Survey of India said on Monday.

The ASI said no entry fee would be charged from any visitor, domestic and foreign. All museums of the ASI would also be free for all visitors.

The decision will be applicable to the Taj Mahal in Agra, the Red Fort in Delhi and all the ticketed monuments across the country that attract a large number of visitors.