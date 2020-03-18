National

ASI monuments closed

Humayun's Tomb closed for vistors, even as all the ASI monuments have been closed following the Corona virus alert to discourage people to gather in large numbers, Over 54,000 people across the country are being kept under community surveillance through health workers, The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while lauding efforts of doctors and paramedics in dealing with cases of coronavirus. "As one metre social distancing is required to be taken while dealing with those affected with the virus.
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 18 March 2020 02:51 IST
Updated: 18 March 2020 02:52 IST

The Union Culture Ministry on Tuesday ordered the closure of all monuments and ancient sites maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry had on Monday ordered the closure of 143 ticketed monuments and museums of the ASI as well as the National Museum in Delhi from Tuesday till March 31. On Tuesday, the Ministry expanded the decision to include all 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI. All ASI monument will be closed till March 31.

