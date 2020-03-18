ASI monuments closed

The Union Culture Ministry on Tuesday ordered the closure of all monuments and ancient sites maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry had on Monday ordered the closure of 143 ticketed monuments and museums of the ASI as well as the National Museum in Delhi from Tuesday till March 31. On Tuesday, the Ministry expanded the decision to include all 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI. All ASI monument will be closed till March 31.