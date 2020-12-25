ASI makes filming at most monuments free of charge till Aug. 2021

Film and photo shoots on themes of “national importance” at most Centrally-protected monuments across the country would not incur the usual fee starting from Friday till Independence Day 2021, according to an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) notification on Thursday.
Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the initiative would start from the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday till August 15, 2021, when India celebrates 75 years of Independence. In a tweet, he said that this was an auspicious occasion to promote freedom, arts, culture and tourism.
The ASI notification said the exemption would be given to applicants working on themes of the Independence movement, life of freedom fighters, Indian traditions and culture, promotion of languages and folk arts, and “other issues of national importance”. The applicants would have to pay a refundable security deposit, it said. The exemption would not be applicable to 27 out of the ASI’s 3,691 monuments and ancient sites, including the Agra Fort, the Ajanta Caves and the churches of Goa.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath