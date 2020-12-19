National

ASI lifts cap on visitors, restarts physical ticketing at monuments

File photo of early historic site at Arikamedu, now protected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), near Ariyankuppam in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would no longer have a cap on visitors. However, local authorities could decide if they want to limit daily entries, according to an ASI order on Friday.

The ASI put a cap on the number of visitors when it reopened the monuments to the public in July after closing them due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The order stated that the cap on visitors had been removed. However, the superintending archaeologist, with the concurrence of the district magistrate, could decide how many people be allowed a day.

The ASI also ordered the restarting of sale of physical tickets, which had also been stopped to prevent COVID-19 transmission, at monuments where there were problems with the network and QR code for online sale.

The ASI also decided to restart the sound and light shows at monuments.

