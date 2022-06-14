ASI Act protecting monuments to be amended for flexibility, people-friendliness

A subcommittee is to be formed to look into amending The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was working on an amendment to make the law that provides for preservation of monuments and archaeological sites “more flexible and people-friendly”. He was addressing the meeting of the Central Advisory Board on Archaeology (CABA) here.

Mr. Reddy, who chairs the CABA, said the amendment was under consideration. Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Reddy said a sub-committee would be formed to look into the matter. The Hindu had reported on February 6 this year that the Culture Ministry was working on an amendment to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, to change the current 100-metre prohibited area around protected monuments to site-specific limits.

According to an ASI statement, the meeting was attended by 25 members, including representatives from 15 states and four retired ASI director-generals. In a tweet, ASI said: “CABA met to strengthen contacts between ASI & other allied institutions to take archaeology forward. 42 resolutions from members were deliberated. Matters pertaining to excavations, manpower, training, conservation, collaboration with universities among other issues were discussed.”

An ASI official said among the issues raised by members, were the need for ASI to focus more on employment-generation in the tourism sector, funds to be provided for excavations and training for states to be provided by the Institute of Archaeology.

Meanwhile, in his address, Mr. Reddy said the ASI would put up the national flag at 2,000 monuments across the country on Independence Day as a part of the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He added that the G20 leaders summit to be hosted by India next year would be an opportunity to showcase the country’s culture and heritage. He said programmes would be organised at ASI monuments and around various festivals and customs.

The CABA was reconstituted by the ASI on May 19, over seven years after its last meeting on October 17, 2014. The board is meant to meet once a year and discuss matters related to excavations, training and research. The members include representatives from all states and former director-generals of ASI.