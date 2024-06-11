ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as I&B Minister

Updated - June 11, 2024 10:25 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vaishnaw also managing MeitY is seen as a move towards integration of the two departments; L. Murugan joins him as Minister of State for I&B

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi, on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday took charge of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

After assuming charge, Mr. Vaishnaw said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was dedicated to uplifting the poor. The first Cabinet decision for the construction of three crore rural and urban houses a day ago was towards empowering the poor, he added.

“Jai Jagannath! Assumed charge as the Minister of @RailMinIndia, @MIB_India and @GoI_MeitY. Humbled by the responsibility and determined to meet PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s expectations for the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he posted on X.

BJP leader L. Murugan also joined as Minister of State for I&B, the portfolio he held in the previous government. He is a Rajya Sabha Member from Madhya Pradesh.

According to experts, the allocation of both the I&B and the Electronics and Information Technology Ministries to Mr. Vaishnaw is expected to result in better coordination between the two departments, further reforms, and effective implementation of inter-linked policies.

A broadcasting industry expert said, having led the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in the previous government, Mr. Vaishnaw was already aware of various connected issues. “Now that he is heading both the Ministries, he will be in a better position to take the necessary decisions,” the expert said.

The move is being seen as a step towards the integration of both departments, leading to an alignment, creating conditions for further ease of doing business and better content regulation across various media platforms.

Get The Hindu News App on

