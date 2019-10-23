Ashok Malik, MEA’s Policy Adviser

The government on Tuesday appointed noted commentator on foreign affairs Ashok Malik as Policy Adviser in the Ministry of External Affairs. Mr. Malik is currently a Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation and has served as Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind. He is a veteran columnist and writer and a well known face in the international conference circuit.
According to Tuesday’s order, Mr. Malik’ post will be equivalent to the rank of Additional Secretary and he will have a contractual term of two years in the post.
