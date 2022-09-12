Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah’s ‘₹80,000 muffler’ after BJP’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi over T-shirt price

The Rajasthan chief minister said the BJP is worried because the Bharat Jodo yatra is getting an ‘extraordinary response’ from people

PTI Jaipur
September 12, 2022 16:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the launch of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Kanyakumari, on September 7. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting back at BJP over its T-shirt barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 12 claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah’s muffler costs ₹80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth ₹2.5 lakh.

The chief minister said the BJP is worried because the Bharat Jodo yatra is getting an “extraordinary response” from people.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi begins long march from Kanniyakumari

“What problems do they have with the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They are talking about Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt while they themselves wear sunglasses of ₹2.5 lakh and muffler of ₹80,000. The price of the muffler which the home minister wears is ₹80,000,” Mr. Gehlot told reporters in Churu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“They (BJP) are doing politics on T-shirts,” he added.

Also Read | ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a ‘tapasya’: Rahul Gandhi

Mr. Gehlot said the public response to the yatra was extraordinary and the BJP leaders were perturbed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Prime minister, home minister and other leaders are leaving their work and attacking Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that he was wearing a T-shirt costing over Rs 41,000 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
politics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Rahul Gandhi
national politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app