Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah’s ‘₹80,000 muffler’ after BJP’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi over T-shirt price

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the launch of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Kanyakumari, on September 7. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajasthan chief minister said the BJP is worried because the Bharat Jodo yatra is getting an ‘extraordinary response’ from people

Hitting back at BJP over its T-shirt barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 12 claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah’s muffler costs ₹80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth ₹2.5 lakh.

The chief minister said the BJP is worried because the Bharat Jodo yatra is getting an “extraordinary response” from people.

“What problems do they have with the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They are talking about Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt while they themselves wear sunglasses of ₹2.5 lakh and muffler of ₹80,000. The price of the muffler which the home minister wears is ₹80,000,” Mr. Gehlot told reporters in Churu.

“They (BJP) are doing politics on T-shirts,” he added.

Mr. Gehlot said the public response to the yatra was extraordinary and the BJP leaders were perturbed.

“Prime minister, home minister and other leaders are leaving their work and attacking Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that he was wearing a T-shirt costing over Rs 41,000 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last week.