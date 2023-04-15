ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Gehlot filling Congress coffers with corruption money, Pilot's turn will not come, says Amit Shah

April 15, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Bharatpur (Rajasthan)

Amit Shah said Gehlot government is “a 3-D government” in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for ‘dange’ (riots), ‘durvyavhar’ (ill-treatment) with women and ‘Dalit’ atrocities

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Rajasthan on April 15, 2023. Twitter/@AmitShah

Targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 15, 2023 claimed the party will always give precedence to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot as his contribution is higher in filling its coffers with the “corruption” money from the State.

"Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot's contribution is higher," Mr. Shah said while addressing booth-level party workers meeting in Bharatpur.

Mr. Gehlot has made the Rajasthan government an “’adda’ (hub) of corruption and has looted the state. This money of corruption has gone to the coffers of the Congress party,” the BJP leader alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, Mr. Shah alleged that the Congress government did not present proper arguments in the high court due to vote bank politics.

“The government is doing vote bank politics on the deaths of blast victims,” he alleged.

He that it is “a 3-D government” in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for ‘dange’ (riots), ‘durvyavhar’ (ill-treatment) with women and ‘Dalit’ atrocities.

People “will vote out the government in elections,” Mr. Shah said and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government with a 2/3 majority in assembly elections and will again win all 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

He said that the BJP will go to elections on the basis of the work of the Modi government, the party ideology and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is one of the most corrupt governments in the history of Rajasthan. People are fed up,” he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US