Ashok Gehlot announces his candidature for the post of Congress president

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala’s Thrissur district on September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

ADVERTISEMENT

Ending the speculations over his candidature for the post of Congress president, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 23, 2022 declared that he would contest the post and the date of filing the nomination will be decided after getting back to his State.

Mr. Gehlot made his plans clear while talking to media persons in Kochi.

The veteran leader, who reached Kochi on Thursday to join the Bharat Jodo Yathra, held discussions with Rahul Gandhi on the day on the organisational elections. Mr. Gandhi had earlier made it clear that he will not be in the fray for the top organisational post and any one was free to contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

On reaching Kochi on Thursday evening, Mr. Gehlot had told media that he would try to persuade Mr. Gandhi to take over the mantle of the organisation.

On a question on finding the successor for the post of Chief Minister in the event of him getting elected, Mr. Gehlot said the issue will be decided by party leader Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken, who was in charge of the organisation in Rajasthan.

The election to the post will be held on October 17 and results announced on October 19.

Mr. Gehlot said he decided to contest for the post as it was a question of democracy in the party.

On reports that a few others including Shashi Tharoor may join the fray, Mr. Gehlot said it was not an issue and every one should work together to strengthen the party at all levels after the elections so that the party emerge as a strong Opposition.

On Rahul Gandhi’s statement that he expected every one should uphold the spirit of Udaypur resolution of ‘one-man, one-post, ‘ Mr. Gehlot said the party leaders Mr. Maken and Ms. Gandhi would decide on it.