GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Chavan denies meeting Sonia Gandhi before joining BJP

After Chavan quit the Congress last month, he joined the ruling BJP which nominated him for the Rajya Sabha poll from Maharashtra

March 18, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI
In 2010, Ashok Chavan stepped down as chief minister following allegations of involvement in the Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai. File

In 2010, Ashok Chavan stepped down as chief minister following allegations of involvement in the Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan, who last month quit the Congress, on March 18 said he did not meet Sonia Gandhi before leaving the grand old party and dismissed Rahul Gandhi's comments in this regard as "baseless".

Addressing a rally in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed a leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not "fight this power any more and didn’t want to go to jail”.

Reacting to it, Mr. Chavan in a video message on Monday said Rahul Gandhi made the statement in a rally on Sunday and did not take anybody's name.

"But if he is saying that about me, then it is illogical and baseless. The truth is that till I resigned from the Congress, I was working at the party headquarters. I resigned from the post of MLA and a few moments later resigned from the party also. Till then, no one knew that I had resigned," the former state chief minister said.

Also Read | Days after Ashok Chavan’s nomination for Rajya Sabha, son of BJP vice-president laments lack of recognition for father

"I never met Sonia Gandhi. It is baseless (to say) that I met Sonia Gandhi and expressed my emotions. It is a political statement from the election point of view," Mr. Chavan said.

After Mr. Chavan quit the Congress last month, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which nominated him for the Rajya Sabha poll from Maharashtra.

Mr. Chavan was later declared elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.

In 2010, Mr. Chavan stepped down as chief minister following allegations of involvement in the Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai. He was also State Congress chief during 2014-19.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / national politics / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.