04 March 2021 22:57 IST
Ascertaining facts on use of PM photo on vaccine certificates: EC
The Election Commission is “ascertaining facts” regarding a complaint that the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on COVID-19 vaccination certificates violated the Model Code of Conduct, a senior EC official said on Thursday.
The Trinamool Congress had on Wednesday complained that Mr. Modi’s photo on the certificates being handed out to recipients of the vaccines was a violation of the model code in place for the Assembly elections. EC sources said the matter was being looked into.
