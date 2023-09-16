HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Asaram approaches Rajasthan HC second time for parole

Allowing Asaram’s application, the Rajasthan High Court on September 15 issued a notice to the State Government seeking a reply in two weeks

September 16, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Jodhpur

PTI
Asaram Bapu. File

Asaram Bapu. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Asaram has moved the Rajasthan High Court for parole after his plea for relief was rejected a second time, his counsel said on September 16.

Allowing his application, the High Court on September 15 issued a notice to the State Government seeking a reply in two weeks.

Asaram, a self-styled godman, has been serving a life sentence following his conviction on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a teenage student of his ashram.

His counsel Kalu Ram Bhati said that the District Parole Committee rejected his parole application a second time on the ground that his release on parole could cause law and order issues.

“Asaram had moved an application seeking 20 days’ parole but the committee rejected it citing a negative report from the police,” he said.

Mr. Bhati in court argued that Asaram had been serving the jail term for 11 years and even the Social Justice and Empowerment department had recommended parole for him.

“Moreover, his behaviour in this entire period in the jail has been satisfactory and he deserved parole owing to his old age and health,” he argued.

Additional Advocate General Anil Joshi, however, sought some time to file his reply, after which, the division bench of Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Rajendra Prakash Soni directed him to file his reply in two weeks’ time.

Asaram moved High Court in July after his application seeking parole had been rejected by the committee on the ground that he was not entitled to parole under the provisions of the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules, 2021 (the Rules of 2021).

His counsel had then argued that the rule did not apply to Asaram as he had been convicted and sentenced before it came into force.

The High Court, disposing of his application, had then directed the committee to reconsider Asaram’s parole application in light of the old 1958 rules.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.