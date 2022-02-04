Asaduddin Owaisi to get ‘Z’ category status

New Delhi

04 February 2022 12:19 IST

The decision comes a day after an attack on his vehicles in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to accord ‘Z’ category security to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, a senior government official said on Friday.

The decision comes a day after an attack on his vehicles in Uttar Pradesh.

A source close to Mr. Owaisi said he hadn’t received any call from the ministry yet, but was likely to decline the security cover.

Advertising

Advertising

Bullet holes are seen on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car after it was allegedly fired at at Pilkhuwa toll plaza in U.P.’s Hapur district on February 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A person with Z-category protection will be provided proximate security cover by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Around six-seven CRPF personnel will provide security round-the-clock.

The CRPF protects as many as 76 individuals, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress’ Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.