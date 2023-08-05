HamberMenu
Asaduddin Owaisi hopes ASI report on Gyanvapi will not open floodgates for "thousand Babris"

August 05, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House complex amid the Monsoon session, in New Delhi. File

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House complex amid the Monsoon session, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 5 wondered how things will pan out after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reports on the Gyanvapi issue are made public after the investigation and hoped that the floodgates for a "thousand Babris" (Babri Masjid) will not be opened.

The Supreme Court on August 4 refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple, notwithstanding the assertion by the Muslim side that the exercise will "reopen wounds of the past."

 

He said in a tweet one hopes that neither the incidents of "December 23 nor December 6" will repeat and the observation of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act must not be dishonoured.

"#Gyanvapi ASI reports are made public, who knows how things will pan out. One hopes that neither 23rd December nor 6th December will repeat. The observation of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act must not be dishonoured. The hope is that the floodgates for a thousand Babris will not be opened,” Mr. Owaisi tweeted.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey.

The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI and the Uttar Pradesh government, that no excavation will be carried out during the survey nor any destruction caused to the structure.

