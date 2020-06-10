As ‘Unlock 1’ unfolds, BJP gets ready for polls

NEW DELHI

‘Jan Samvaad’ rallies, aimed at Bihar, Bengal, Maharashtra and M.P., are clearly meant as pre-poll organisational preparation

The announcement of a graded opening up of the economy, termed “Unlock 1”, has also seen a stepping up of political activity, especially on behalf of the BJP since. While some of the activity has been aimed at marking the first anniversary of the second full majority government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a series of “virtual rallies” called “Jan Samvaad”, conducted over video and weblinks aimed at Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are clearly meant as pre-election organisational preparation.

This means two things: one, that the BJP expects that electoral activity, with the conduct of Assembly polls in Bihar and bypolls to 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh on time, and second, that COVID-19 is a long haul that cannot be allowed to cast too long a shadow on this process.

According to senior office-bearers of the party, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the administrative scram that followed it has to be now “lived with” and that essential activities, including to do with elections, has to be carried out keeping in mind all these exigencies.

“There are many leaders in the party who have been looking at the way South Korea successfully conducted its polls in the midst of the pandemic and feel that we too need to get on with things,” said a senior office-bearer. What was left unsaid was the fact that the incumbent government in South Korea was voted back in April.

The interaction between governments and citizens has been at an all-time high during the pandemic with each State government being judged every day on its performance on health care and facility with providing day to day necessities. A vary fluid political situation exists in many States with regard to the perception of the State and the Central government.

Digital outreach

A senior leader said, “We felt that we must talk about what we as a party have done not just during the pandemic but also in the last six years as the ruling party at the Centre. These ‘Jan Samvaad’ rallies are a part of that messaging. Also, election campaigning will have to depend more and more on technology with a premium on physical contact. These rallies are the first step in a larger campaign plan of forming very localised WhatsApp groups, and committees that will also help people access the measures announced under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package, small groups will reach out to interior areas where digital outreach is a challenge”.

State units that haven’t completed booth management committee constitution exercises are being asked to finish the task, with Bihar, with polls in October-November, already 2/3rds of the way through with the task. In Madhya Pradesh too, the mandal committees have been activated.

So while the COVID-19 precautions include wearing of masks, in the electoral arena, for the BJP at least, the gloves are off.