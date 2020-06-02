Coronavirus | As States begin to unlock, five die of virus

Thiruvananthapuram

02 June 2020 23:20 IST

Telangana has most fatalities, elderly priest dies in Kerala; Karnataka adds a record 388 cases, mostly in non-urban districts

As lockdown curbs eased, Kerala reported 86 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday. While 72 were imported cases - people returning from abroad and other States - 12 people reportedly caught the virus through contact with known or unknown sources of infection.

Another health worker in Palakkad also contracted the disease.

Telangana reported 99 new cases and four deaths. With this, total cases touched 2,445, and 1,273 of them were active. The number of persons discharged was 1,526.

Karnataka recorded its biggest spike of COVID-19 cases for a single day on Tuesday, with 388 testing positive. With this, the total touched 3,796. Returnees from Maharashtra made up 363 of the new cases.

In Kerala, a 77-year-old priest who died while under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, was confirmed to have had COVID-19. He originally underwent neurosurgery following a road accident.

Kerala also reported the recovery of 19 people from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new cases in the State were distributed as follows : Malappuram 15; Alappuzha 10; Kasaragod 9; Kollam 8; Thiruvananthapuram 7; Kottayam, Thrissur, and Wayanad 6 each; Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur 5 each; Ernakulam 3 and Pathanamthitta 1.

There were 774 active cases and 11 deaths in all. So far, 627 persons had recovered.

In other data, it was officially stated that 1,47,010 persons were under State surveillance, with 1,45,670 in home or institutional quarantine and 1,340 isolated in hospitals. On Tuesday, 200 persons were hospitalised.

COVID-19 cases in A.P. more than doubled in a month between May 2 and June 2 from 1,525 to 3,200.

Over the month, cases in Srikakulam, East Godavari shot up four-fold and in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Anantapur, there was a two-fold rise. Nellore had a spike of 190% while in West Godavari and Vizianagaram, cases doubled.

At least eight of the 13 districts witnessed more than 100% increase during the same period.

As of June 2, the district wise cases excluding foreign returnee and migrant returnee cases were: Kurnool (728), Guntur (519), Krishna (481), Chittoor (264), Nellore (261), East Godavari (243), Anantapur (223), West Godavari (123), Kadapa (105), Prakasam (80), Srikakulam (28) and Vizianagaram (26).

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh added 115 COVID-19 cases of which 82 were of locals, an official bulletin said. The remaining 33 cases were those of migrant returnees and those from other states.

Two Karnataka districts — Udupi and Kalaburgi — recorded 150 and 100 cases respectively, the highest on a single day.

Udupi rose to top spot in active cases at 346. Kalaburgi followed with 270 active cases, sending Bengaluru Urban to third place.

A State health bulletin said cases in Udupi and Kalaburgi had crossed 400. All those who tested positive on Tuesday in these areas were Maharashtra returnees.

Among the new cases, 51 were from Belagavi, 16 from Raichur, 12 from Bengaluru Urban, and ten from Bidar.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru bureaus)