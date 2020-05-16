As lockdown 3.0 nears exit, no respite from cases in the South

Migrant workers on way to Kolkata waiting in a van at Khammam on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram

16 May 2020 03:57 IST

T.N. breaches 10,000 mark, 102 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, and 16 in Kerala

COVID-19 positive cases continued to rise in South India with Tamil Nadu breaching the 10,000 mark on Friday. The virus was spreading in Andhra Pradesh in spite of the lockdown, with 102 new cases confirmed in a 24-hours period. Kerala reported 16 more cases on Friday, 13 of which were imported cases and three involved local transmission.

In Tamil Nadu, another 434 persons tested positive, and five more people died, the total number of cases climbed to 10,108.

Chennai reported 309 cases, taking its overall tally of cases to 5,946. Among the 434 new cases - 253 men and 181 women - were 49 people who had returned to Tamil Nadu from other States and from abroad. In fact, the day also saw the total number of samples tested surpass the three lakh-mark.

Advertising

Advertising

Five persons, including two men in their 30s, died in Chennai and Thoothukudi. A 32-year-old man, a resident of Chennai, was suffering from chronic kidney disease and systemic hypertension, and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 12. He died on Thursday due to acute pulmonary oedema with metabolic acidosis and respiratory failure. A 34-year-old man, who had systemic hypertension, was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital and died on Friday due to ascending polyneuritis and respiratory failure.

A 53-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted to RGGGH on May 5. She was suffering from coronary heart disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. She died on Thursday due to chronic kidney disease and respiratory failure.

In the continuing spread of the virus in Andhra Pradesh in spite of the lockdown, the 102 new cases included 57 persons who contracted the virus locally and through the Koyambedu market in Chennai and 45 were migrant workers (34 from Maharashtra and 11 from Rajasthan) who had returned recently.

The total number of positive cases stood at 2,307, including 150 migrant returnees. Also, 1,252 persons were discharged and the death toll was 48. Besides, 60 patients recovered in the past one day.

The Health Department’s bulletin has included migrants’ cases under ‘out of the State’ tally over the last two days. Among the 57 new cases, 14 each were from Chittoor and Nellore, 9 from Krishna, 8 from Kurnool, 4 from Anantapur, 3 from Vizianagaram, 2 each from Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, and one from East Godavari district.

Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari did not report any case in the 24 hour-window.

The district-wise break-up of the total cases was: Kurnool 599 (238 active); Guntur 404 (139); Krishna 360 (140); Chittoor 165 (88); Nellore 140 (56); Anantapur 122 (62); Kadapa 101 (38); West Godavari 69 (24); Visakhapatnam 68 (42); Prakasam 63 (3); East Godavari 52 (17); Srikakulam 7 (3) and Vizianagaram 7 (7).

The surge in the number of COVID cases continued in Telangana with 40 more persons testing positive for the virus on Friday.

The number of positive cases is nearing the 1,500 mark with the number of cases touching 1,454.

However, there were no deaths during the day and the number of people succumbing to the virus stood at 34.

In Kerala, of the 16 new cases, seven were people who had returned from abroad and six were Keralites from other States. Three had contracted the disease through contact with known/unknown sources of infection. Five cases were in Wayanad, four in Malappuram, two each in Alappuzha and Kozhikode and one each in Kasaragod, Kollam and Palakkad. The State had a total of 576 cases. While 80 were currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the maximum number, 19, was in Wayanad.

Of the 576 cases, 311 were brought in by people who returned from abroad and another 70 by non-residents from other States. Eight cases were those of foreigners and local transmission resulted in 187 cases in various districts.

The State had 48,825 persons under surveillance, of whom, 538 were isolated in hospitals and the rest on home quarantine.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Chennai Bureaus)