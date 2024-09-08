As India and U.S. agree to swap turns, Biden to host Quad Summit at his home State

India and the United States have “swapped” hosting the Quad Summit so as to allow U.S. President Joseph Biden to hold the Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida from his hometown of Delaware, said sources, confirming that the summit will be held later this month in the United States rather than India.

India would host the Quad Summit in 2025, they said, which indicated the new U.S. President, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris would visit India next year.

The summit, which will be held on September 21, as The Hindu reported on Saturday (September 7, 2024), and will take place in Mr. Bidens homestate of Delaware.

On the September 22, PM Modi will address a diaspora meet at the Nassau Coliseum in New York’s Long Island entitled “Modi & U.S. Progress Together” and will attend the “Summit of the Future” at the United Nations on September 22-23. Meanwhile, possibly given that Mr. Modi will travel to the US earlier than scheduled, he will not stay on to deliver the address to the UN General Assembly, as announced before, on September 26. According to a revised provisional list of speakers issued by the UN, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will address the General Debate on September 28th.

According to official sources said the Quad summit swap was decided after a meeting of the Quad ‘sous sherpas’, the officials negotiating the logistics for the Quad Summit earlier this month and finalized after conversations between Prime Minister Modi and the US and Australian leaders. While originally, India had planned to host the Summit in New York on the side-lines of the UN meetings, the US has now decided to organize the event, that will fall on a Saturday. Mr. Biden travels from Washington to his home on Rehoboth Beach on the weekends.

“Once it became clear that this year’s Quad Summit would take place in the United States around the UN General Assembly, Quad partners consulted and agreed that the U.S. and India would swap host years,” a source aware of the negotiations told The Hindu.

“This enables President Biden to host the Summit in his final year as President, and India to host in 2025, providing an opportunity for PM Modi to host Quad Leaders in India next year,” the source added.

As The Hindu reported on Saturday, confusion over the Quad Summit, that is held annually, and is meant to rotate between the Australia, India, Japan and the US as venues, has intensified over the last few months, as Indian officials attempted to coordinate schedules amidst elections in India, the US, and ruling party elections in Japan. In addition, the political commitments of Mr. Modi, Mr. Biden, Mr. Kishida and Mr. Albanese have grown more fraught owing to the US President and Japanese PM deciding not to contest for the next term, and the Quad Summit now finalised will be seen more as a “farewell” for the two leaders.

