As Haryana CM goes on ‘virtual’ inauguration spree, Congress says BJP leaders fear ‘boycott’

As Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal ‘virtually’ inaugurated various projects worth several crores of rupees across the State, the Congress on Monday said that the BJP leaders were not venturing out in fear of facing the “reality among masses”.

In the backdrop of the Centre’s agricultural laws, farmer outfits have announced that all legislators including those from the BJP, the Jannayak Janta Party and the Independents who support the laws will be boycotted and will not be allowed entry into villages across the State.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said “People are angry and fearing their backlash the BJP-JJP leaders are afraid of venturing out in the State. It is due to this reason that the Chief Minister opted to inaugurate several projects through videoconferencing. BJP-JJP are fearing to face the reality among masses as they know they have adopted an anti-people stance,” said Ms. Selja.

Mr. Lal on Sunday went on an inauguration spree of various ‘development projects’ worth ₹1,411 crore including education, health, sports, road Connectivity, water, power etc. The Chief Minister during a State-level programme held through videoconferencing inaugurated and laid foundation stones of as many as 163 projects in 22 districts. This includes inauguration of 80 projects worth ₹475 crore and laying foundation stones of 83 projects worth ₹935 crore. Mr. Lal restated his belief of ensuring equitable development of the State thereby taking Haryana swiftly on the development track.

“Apart from the fear of boycott, there’s another reason that is keeping the BJP-JJP leaders indoors — the BJP-led government has failed to fulfil its promises in the past six years and their leaders realise that they can’t face the people, including farmers, who are angry with them,” added Ms. Selja.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the performance of the ruling government had been nil over the years, which had exposed the BJP-JJP among masses. “Due to the anti-people and anti-farmers polices and decisions they are now not in a position to face the public,” he said.